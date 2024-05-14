Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney backed to sign ‘more great players’ at Wrexham as Elliot Lee joins fans in getting excited about summer transfer window & ‘big leap’ into League One
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are being backed to sign “more great players” at Wrexham, with Elliot Lee excited by potential transfer business.
- Back-to-back promotions for Dragons
- More recruitment business is expected
- Ready for new challenge in the third tier