'There's a lot going on' - Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney offered hope of Aaron Collins transfer as Bristol boss offers update on Wrexham target

'There's a lot going on' - Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney offered hope of Aaron Collins transfer as Bristol boss offers update on Wrexham targetJack McRaeGettyAaron CollinsWrexhamLeague TwoTransfersBristol Rovers boss, Matt Taylor, revealed that Wrexham target, Aaron Collins, ruled himself out of his side's game in order to push through a move.