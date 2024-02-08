‘Are we getting nearer?’ - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney more interested in Wrexham transfer news than filming Deadpool 3 & writing Mythical Quest

Chris Burton
Welcome to Wrexham DeadpoolGetty/FX
WrexhamLeague TwoTransfers

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were more interested in Wrexham transfer news than filming Deadpool 3 and writing Mythical Quest, says Shaun Harvey.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Takeover completed in 2021
  • Emotional journey taken in
  • Fully committed to project

Editors' Picks