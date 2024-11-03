Ruud van Nistelrooy defends Man Utd's £78m summer signings Manuel Ugarte & Joshua Zirkzee following poor beginnings to life at Old Trafford
Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has backed both Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte to become successes after slow starts.
- Man signed Ugarte and Zirkzee this summer
- Striker scored on debut but has been quiet since
- Van Nistelrooy "convinced" both can be success stories