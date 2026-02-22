Ruben Loftus-Cheek to undergo surgery after suffering horror injury in AC Milan's clash with Parma

Loftus-Cheek jumped for a header early in Milan's latest Serie A fixture, and was clattered by Parma goalkeeper Edoardo Corvi. The 'keeper attempted to punch the ball away but made contact with the midfielder's jaw, and he was subsequently stretchered off. The former Chelsea and Crystal Palace midfielder did not lose consciousness but he did lose teeth. The midfielder is reported by Sky Italy to have suffered a fracture of the alveolar bone, the part of the skull that keeps his teeth in place.

As a result, Loftus-Cheek is set to undergo surgery and could be sidelined for several months, all but ending his hopes of making the England squad for the World Cup in North America this summer.