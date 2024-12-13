Ruben Amorim ‘tearing his hair out’ over ‘indisciplined’ Bruno Fernandes as Man Utd are urged to consider SELLING Portuguese star - and ‘will never win the Premier League’ with Marcus Rashford B. Fernandes Manchester United M. Rashford R. Amorim Premier League

Ruben Amorim will be “tearing his hair out” over “indisciplined” Bruno Fernandes, says Jamie Carragher, with Manchester United being urged to sell.