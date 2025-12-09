Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images
Ruben Amorim reveals 'crucial for our life' half-time speech to 'sloppy' Man Utd players during clash with rock-bottom Wolves
First half scare at Molineux
United had started brightly and appeared fully in control when Bruno Fernandes swept his team into an early lead. But a lapse in concentration allowed Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to find the equaliser, which ended Wolves’ nine-hour Premier League goal drought. What had been a calm evening suddenly felt volatile, and Amorim insisted the solution was not tactical reinvention, but rather psychological.
- Getty Images Sport
Amorim reveals what was said during half-time
Speaking after the match, Amorim said that he demanded more clarity and conviction from his players during the interval.
"It wasn't tactical," he said. "It was so clear we are dominating the games but not finishing the plays as we should. We need to be better in the details. Trying to explain to the players we have 45 minutes to win the three points that are crucial for our life."
Amorim criticised the sloppiness that followed Fernandes’ opener, saying it handed Wolves, who are rock bottom of the Premier League with only two points, a belief they didn’t previously have.
"Once again, after we scored a goal, we were a little bit sloppy on the ball and that gave a little bit of hope to the opponent," he said. "We should have finished that half in the different way, and then in the half time they understood that we have everything to win the game, to win three points – and they did that."
Despite bouncing back to secure a comfortable win that edges United close to the Champions League spots, Amorim refused to entertain discussions about the significance of sixth place.
He added: "Nothing. It's always the same feeling we should have more points. But that's in the past, let's focus on the future. Bournemouth (on Monday) is going to be a different world. So we need to to know that, but in our club, it doesn't matter. We need to to improve the way we play."
The manager also confirmed that United remain in negotiations with Cameroon, the Ivory Coast and Morocco in the hope of delaying the departures of Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui for the Africa Cup of Nations.
"Let's wait for the middle of the of the week," he added. "I don't know for sure, but we are doing our job and the national teams are talking with us and that is a good sign."
Mount ready for a new beginning at United
Beyond the victory, one of the night’s most encouraging subplots came from Mason Mount. The midfielder, whose United career has been repeatedly interrupted by injury, scored a crisp volley from a Fernandes cross, his second goal in three matches, in another sign that he is finally rediscovering rhythm. Mount had made only five league starts in each of his previous two United seasons and missed 52 matches across that period. This campaign, however, he has featured in 12 of 15 league fixtures and looks increasingly comfortable in Amorim’s system.
"Anytime I play I obviously want to play to the best of my ability and perform," Mount told Sky Sports after the win over Wolves. "I've had setbacks. I've had difficult times, I feel now I'm ready to keep pushing on and building on these performances. Getting in the goals, that's the most important thing as a forward player and just keep going and working hard. That's exactly what I'm focusing on now."
On his volley, Mount added: "As soon as I see Bruno [Fernandes] with the ball and has time and space to turn, that's my trigger to try and get in behind and try and time my run. I thought it was going to be a bit close [to offside] but the defender dropped back and bit and kept me onside. Delighted with that. And as I said before, it was about being ruthless in the second half and finishing our chances off. We all know the calibre of player he [Fernandes] is. When he gets on the ball he's always trying to create something. He's a joy to play with as a player that's higher up the pitch because you know he's having a look and he's going to play the ball over the top."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
The win lifted United to within a point of fourth-placed Crystal Palace, strengthening their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Amorim knows consistency is now essential. United host Bournemouth next Monday, and the Portuguese coach is determined that the performance at Molineux becomes a platform rather than another fleeting glimpse of promise.
