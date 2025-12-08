Getty Images Sport
Where are the fans?! Why Molineux was half-empty during first half of Manchester United's trip to Wolves
Wolves fans turned up late for Man Utd clash
Wolves' famous fan group the Old Gold Pack (OGP) organised a protest where they encouraged fellow supporters not to enter Molineux for the first 15 minutes of their Premier League fixture against United on Monday evening. Some fans stayed outside the ground at kick-off as empty seats were spotted in the South Bank and parts of the North Bank. The protest was aimed at owners Fosun and club chairman Jeff Shi as the club struggle at the bottom of the Premier League table, with the possibility of relegation from the top flight growing more real every week.
Wolves fans protest explained
Speaking to Express and Star, Kieran Newey from the OGP said: "We’ve arranged the 15-minute boycott because we care deeply about Wolves and feel the club’s leadership is ignoring key issues raised by fans. By missing the first 15 minutes, we’re sending a clear, peaceful message that fans want better for Wolves and won’t accept this continuing trend. It shows that supporters are united together and serious about wanting change. An empty stadium or empty seats, even for a short time, is a powerful visual that says we’re not being listened to, and we won’t just sit back and watch the club drift away any further than it already has.
"We hope this makes the owners realise how much fans care, and sparks real dialogue. A lot of supporters don’t feel confident that Jeff Shi is the person to take this club forward. Our aim is for the owners and club to reconnect with the wider group of supporters, listen to our concerns, and restore the ambition and pride Wolves deserve."
He added: "It’s heartbreaking. Wolves means everything to us, and it hurts to have to do this just to feel like we’re being heard. We’re doing this because we care, and because we want to see our club competing, with a solid plan and leadership model for everyone who loves it."
Protest gaining traction
While the initial plan to protest came through OGP on social media, it was quickly backed by other Wolves supporters' groups like the Wolves 1877 Trust, Talking Wolves, Wolves Fancast, The Wolves Report, Wolves 77 Club, Always Wolves, Punjabi Wolves and The Wolfpack, who all released a joint statement, encouraging fans to take part.
The fan groups, however, conducted a peaceful protest and urged the masses gathered to remain respectful of those fans who wished to watch the game from kick-off.
Man Utd eye full points
After a heartbreaking result against West Ham last weekend which saw United drop crucial two points after Soungoutou Magassa equalised for the Hammers in the 83rd minute. Ruben Amorim will now hope that his team walks away with all three points against the struggling Wolves side and move up in the league table.
