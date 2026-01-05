Ruben Amorim is GONE! Man Utd brutally sack Portuguese tactician as he pays ultimate price for bombshell outburst against Red Devils board & underwhelming form with interim replacement already lined up

Amorim was relieved of his duties less than 24 hours after questioning the level of support being offered by United’s board. He told reporters in the aftermath of a 1-1 draw at Elland Road that he intended to see out his contract through to 2027 before bowing out.

He said: "I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the head coach. I know my name is not [Antonio] Conte, [Thomas] Tuchel, or [Jose] Mourinho but I'm the manager of Manchester United. It's going to be like this for 18 months or until the board decide to change. I'm not going to quit. I'll do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."

He went on to say: "I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that and that is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach.

"If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club. I just want to say I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach. In every department - the scouting department, the sporting director needs to do their job, I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on."

