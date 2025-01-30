Roy Keane tells Marcus Rashford he 'must be ashamed' amid Man Utd exile as Wayne Rooney offers 'embarrassing' glimpse into want-away forward's current training routine at Carrington
Roy Keane says Marcus Rashford must be "ashamed" about his Manchester United exile, while Wayne Rooney has reflected on this "embarrassing" situation.
- Rashford seeking Man Utd exit
- Keane says he should be "ashamed"
- Rooney calls situation "embarrassing"