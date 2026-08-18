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FBL-EUR-C3-PORTO-GLASGOW RANGERSAFP
Alvino Hanafi

Roma close in on Porto winger Rodrigo Mora in €25m deal with €120m release clause

Transfers
R. Mora
AS Roma
FC Porto
Serie A

Roma are closing in on the signing of Porto winger Rodrigo Mora in a deal worth €25 million. The talented youngster is set to join the Giallorossi equipped with a massive €120m release clause following decisive intervention from the club hierarchy.

  • Breakthrough in negotiations

    Roma have successfully navigated final hurdles to secure the signature of Porto winger Mora. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Giallorossi are ironing out the final details of an agreement that will bring the highly-rated 19-year-old to the Italian capital.

    The breakthrough follows intensive talks between the two clubs. Decisive pressure from manager Gian Piero Gasperini alongside direct intervention from the Friedkin family proved vital in getting the transfer over the line.

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    Deal structure and massive clause

    The agreement is set at a fixed fee of €25 million, with Porto also retaining a future resale percentage clause. Crucially, the deal includes a staggering €120 million release clause, underlining how highly the Portuguese club and his new suitors rate his immense potential.

    Porto president Andre Villas-Boas and club chiefs worked closely with intermediaries to iron out the finer details of the structure. Both sides managed to resolve previous standstills regarding the terms to ensure a smooth transition for the player.

  • Bolstering the attacking department

    Mora arrives as a marquee offensive reinforcement for Gasperini, who has been eager to add creativity and dynamism to his squad's final third. The young Portuguese star brings exciting technical qualities and tactical versatility that fit seamlessly into the coach's system.

    Integrating elite young talent remains a key pillar of the club's strategy as they balance domestic ambitions with European commitments. The teenager's arrival injects fresh impetus into an ambitious Giallorossi squad looking to make waves.

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    Final steps and medical

    With terms fully agreed upon and documents prepared, attention now shifts towards the player's official arrival in Rome. Mora is scheduled to undergo his medical tests before putting pen to paper on a long-term contract.

    The coming hours will mark the formal completion of one of the summer's most talked-about Serie A transfers. Supporters are eager to welcome the exciting prospect to the Stadio Olimpico.

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FC Porto
POR
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Arouca
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