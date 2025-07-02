This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport ‘The Rodri of Inter' - Fabio Capello warns Serie A side against selling star who 'makes the team go round' as ex-coach criticises Lautaro Martinez for public attack on Hakan Calhanoglu Inter Serie A H. Calhanoglu FIFA Club World Cup L. Martinez F. Capello Former Italy manager Fabio Capello says Inter should not sell Hakan Calhanoglu, citing the importance he holds in the squad. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Calhanoglu and Martinez caught up in feud

Inter want to sell midfielder amid Galatasaray links

Capello warns the club not to make a hasty decision Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask