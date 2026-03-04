AFP
Robert Lewandowski must wear face mask on Barcelona return as veteran striker cleared to play following bone fracture
Lewandowski return provides boost after cup exit
The 37-year-old was forced to watch from the sidelines as Barca came close to pulling off a sensational comeback against Atletico Madrid, providing vocal support for his teammates from the stands as they battled through a high-intensity fixture. His absence was keenly felt in the final third as Barcelona were knocked out of the Copa del Rey semi-finals following a 4-3 aggregate defeat, having won 3-0 on the night. Despite the exit, the latest medical updates from the training ground suggest that Hansi Flick will have his star forward available for the upcoming gauntlet of fixtures, starting with a demanding trip to face Athletic Club this coming Saturday.
Preparation for San Mames
Lewandowski was spotted back on the grass this Wednesday, though he initially worked on his own to acclimatise to his new equipment. Before joining the main group for full tactical sessions, the Pole spent time testing the fit and visibility of the carbon-fibre protection. This specialised mask is designed to protect the delicate orbital bone from any further impact or secondary fractures to his eye socket during physical duels.
The timing of his recovery is a significant boost for the Catalan giants as they prepare for Matchday 27. While the rest of the squad focused on recovery following the intense clash against Atletico, Lewandowski used the session to prove his readiness. He hopes to be fully integrated into the starting eleven for the Saturday night showdown, knowing that his clinical finishing will be essential for Barcelona to maintain their momentum in the title race.
A familiar look for the Pole
While the sight of a masked Lewandowski might be jarring for some fans, it is a routine the striker has navigated successfully in the past. This is not the first time the former Borussia Dortmund man has had to resort to orthopaedic protection. In May 2015, during his prolific tenure with Bayern Munich, he was forced to wear a similar mask after suffering fractures to both his nasal septum and his jaw. Interestingly, he famously wore that protection while facing Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League.
That previous experience should serve him well as he adjusts to the slight limitations in peripheral vision that come with facial guards. The medical staff is confident that the fracture is stable enough for competitive play, provided the mask remains in place throughout the ninety minutes. Flick is expected to monitor the striker closely during the final training sessions of the week to ensure there is no discomfort that could hinder his performance during the pivotal clash in Bilbao.
- Getty Images Sport
Logistical shifts and squad rotation
The return of their number nine comes at a time of logistical changes for the club. Barcelona have modified their travel plans, opting to fly directly from Bilbao to Newcastle following the weekend fixture to streamline their preparations for European commitments. Having a fit and protected Lewandowski available for this intense travel schedule is vital, especially as other youngsters like Marc Bernal continue to step up and provide offensive spark in the absence of veteran leadership in the final third.
As the Blaugrana enter the business end of the season, the availability of their most seasoned campaigner provides a psychological lift as they look to protect their four-point lead over Real Madrid. While their rivals deal with their own injury woes involving stars like Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham, Barcelona will be relieved to see their talisman back on the team sheet. Even if he arrives as a masked man, Lewandowski's presence alone will give opposition defenders at Athletic Club plenty to worry about as the race for La Liga supremacy heats up.
