Lewandowski was spotted back on the grass this Wednesday, though he initially worked on his own to acclimatise to his new equipment. Before joining the main group for full tactical sessions, the Pole spent time testing the fit and visibility of the carbon-fibre protection. This specialised mask is designed to protect the delicate orbital bone from any further impact or secondary fractures to his eye socket during physical duels.

The timing of his recovery is a significant boost for the Catalan giants as they prepare for Matchday 27. While the rest of the squad focused on recovery following the intense clash against Atletico, Lewandowski used the session to prove his readiness. He hopes to be fully integrated into the starting eleven for the Saturday night showdown, knowing that his clinical finishing will be essential for Barcelona to maintain their momentum in the title race.