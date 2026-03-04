Getty Images
Barcelona confirm double hamstring injury blow as Alejandro Balde suffers setback after replacing Jules Kounde in Atletico Madrid clash
Double injury blow marred cup exit
The night began poorly for Hansi Flick’s side when Kounde was forced off within the opening quarter of an hour. Balde was summoned from the bench to fill the void, but the Spanish international's evening ended in similar frustration when he too was unable to complete the match. While Barcelona secured a 3-0 victory on the night, the result was bittersweet as they ultimately exited the competition 4-3 on aggregate, leaving the club to count the physical cost of a high-intensity battle against Diego Simeone's men.
- Getty Images Sport
Detailed medical reports released
Following a series of clinical tests conducted at the club’s medical facilities on Wednesday morning, the full extent of the damage has been revealed. The Blaugrana issued a formal statement to update supporters on Kounde’s condition, noting that the Frenchman will be out for an unspecified period. The club statement read: "After tests carried out on Wednesday on the players Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde it was revealed that the French defender has an injury to the mid-third of the biceps femoris muscle in his left hamstring. His recovery will dictate his return to action."
While the timeline for Kounde remains vague, the diagnosis for Balde is much more definitive and presents a significant tactical headache for the coaching staff. The young left-back, who has been a vital outlet for Barca’s attacking play this term, is set for a month in the stands. The club confirmed: "Left-back Balde has an injury to his distal biceps femoris muscle in his left hamstring. His recovery time is expected to be around four weeks." This means Flick will have to reinvent his backline for several key fixtures across domestic and European competitions.
A chaotic night at Camp Nou
The sequence of events on Tuesday highlighted the unfortunate luck currently plaguing the Barcelona squad. Kounde’s departure in the 13th minute disrupted the initial game plan, forcing an immediate reshuffle. After providing a spark following his introduction, Balde’s night ended prematurely in the 71st minute, necessitating another substitution as Ronald Araujo was brought on to see out the remainder of the contest. Losing two key defensive assets in a single 90-minute window has left La Liga leaders Barca looking vulnerable at the back during a crucial stage of the campaign.
The injuries come at a time when Barcelona are juggling a demanding schedule, and the loss of Balde’s pace and Kounde’s versatility will be felt heavily. With the business end of the season approaching, having two primary starters unavailable for the upcoming run of games is a scenario Flick would have been desperate to avoid.
- Getty Images Sport
Back to work at the training ground
Despite the somber news from the infirmary, the rest of the squad returned to the training pitch on Wednesday for a scheduled recovery session. The atmosphere at the Ciutat Esportiva was a mix of focus and adaptation as the players who featured against Atletico undertook gym work. Meanwhile, several fringe players and those working their way back to full fitness, including Gavi, Eric Garcia and Marc Casado, were put through their paces on the grass. Interestingly, Robert Lewandowski was also spotted involved in the session, though his participation required extra precautions after his recent facial trauma.
As Barca prepare for their next league outing against Athletic Club, the focus shifts to how the squad will compensate for the missing duo. With Newcastle United on the horizon in the Champions League, the pressure is on the remaining defenders to step up and ensure the title charge remains on track despite these significant setbacks.
Advertisement