This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'Don’t give a f*ck!' - Rob McElhenney reacts to those laughing at Wrexham's Premier League promotion dream Wrexham Premier League League One Rob McElhenney claims to not "give a f*ck" about critics that continue to laugh at Wrexham's dream of one day reaching the Premier League. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Red Dragons have enjoyed meteoric rise

Historic run of three successive promotions

Plan from day one has been to reach top-flight Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask