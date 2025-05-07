Revealed: Trent Alexander-Arnold rejected 'significant' Liverpool pay rise to stay at boyhood club with Real Madrid free transfer imminent
Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly rejected a "significant" Liverpool pay rise to stay at Anfield, with a free transfer to Real Madrid now imminent.
- Liverpool offered a bumper deal to Alexander-Arnold
- English full-back turned down the offer
- Defender keen on a fresh challenge with Real Madrid