This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Revealed: Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's reaction to cost of Championship life as Wrexham's Hollywood co-owners eye another promotion step towards the Premier League Wrexham Championship League One The reaction of Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to the costs of life in the Championship has been revealed. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Red Dragons have enjoyed back-to-back promotions

Currently flying high in the League One table

More money required in order to remain competitive Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match League One CAM WRE Match preview