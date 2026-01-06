Revealed: Man Utd players felt 'insecure' Ruben Amorim lost control of dressing room after 'mumbling' speech before dismal draw with Wolves

The Mail reports on how Amorim appeared resigned to his fate when arriving at Old Trafford for a meeting with Wolves. Having tinkered slightly with his tactical blueprint in a 4-4 draw with Bournemouth and 1-0 win over Newcastle, the Red Devils were expecting a more expansive brand of football against relegation-threatened opposition.

There was, however, “a palpable sense of surprise and confusion among the players when he called the squad together beforehand and told them there was a change of plan”. Amorim opted to go back to his much-maligned 3-4-2-1 system.

A source has told the Mail: “He was mumbling as he tried to explain to them. The players got the impression he didn’t have everything under control. He seemed full of self-doubt and quite insecure.”

Having seemingly lost the dressing room, fans turned on Amorim again as United were booed from the field following an uninspiring performance against Wolves. It is claimed that “cracks in his relationship with the board and director of football Jason Wilcox that had appeared over Christmas began to widen”.

