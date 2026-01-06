Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty
Revealed: Man Utd players felt 'insecure' Ruben Amorim lost control of dressing room after 'mumbling' speech before dismal draw with Wolves
Axe fell: When Man Utd took the decision to sack Amorim
That is according to the Daily Mail, who have lifted the lid on Amorim’s final few days at the helm. A 1-1 draw with Leeds proved to be his last match in charge of Premier League heavyweights, but a decision to part ways had been made at boardroom level prior to a passionate trip to Elland Road being taken in.
Another 1-1 stalemate, at home to rock-bottom Wolves, led United officials to hold fiery talks with Amorim. It is claimed that the 40-year-old “blew up” during those discussions, making his position untenable.
- Getty Images Sport
Resigned to his fate: Amorim cut a frustrated figure
The Mail reports on how Amorim appeared resigned to his fate when arriving at Old Trafford for a meeting with Wolves. Having tinkered slightly with his tactical blueprint in a 4-4 draw with Bournemouth and 1-0 win over Newcastle, the Red Devils were expecting a more expansive brand of football against relegation-threatened opposition.
There was, however, “a palpable sense of surprise and confusion among the players when he called the squad together beforehand and told them there was a change of plan”. Amorim opted to go back to his much-maligned 3-4-2-1 system.
A source has told the Mail: “He was mumbling as he tried to explain to them. The players got the impression he didn’t have everything under control. He seemed full of self-doubt and quite insecure.”
Having seemingly lost the dressing room, fans turned on Amorim again as United were booed from the field following an uninspiring performance against Wolves. It is claimed that “cracks in his relationship with the board and director of football Jason Wilcox that had appeared over Christmas began to widen”.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
No Plan B: Why Man Utd parted with Amorim
Amorim then took to speaking out against United’s board following a draw with Leeds, as he stated his desire to work as a “manager” rather than a “head coach”. Claims that he would see out the final 18 months of his contract before walking away proved to be wide of the mark.
Less than 24 hours after said comments were uttered, United confirmed that Amorim had been relieved of his duties. He took in just 63 games at the helm. His stubbornness when it came to a preferred way of playing ultimately proved to be his undoing.
The Mail states that “in recent weeks he had taken the feedback from those above him in an increasingly emotional way”. Amorim is said to have lost “the support of the dressing room and trust of players who have never really felt comfortable with his methods since he arrived from Sporting Lisbon on a private jet in November 2024”.
United had initially bought into Amorim’s way of thinking, as they sought stability and a clear approach to future progress, but they expected flexibility over time. That never arrived and it was clear during his pre-match talk ahead of a clash with Wolves that he would not be changing.
That is despite overseeing United’s worst finish to a league season in more than 50 years, as they ended the 2024-25 campaign in 15th place and without European qualification. The Red Devils are said to have endured “a lack of Plan B”.
- Getty
Emotional volcano: Man Utd now searching for a new boss
The Mail also claims that Amorim had become an “emotional volcano” off the pitch, as his methods were called into question. It is said that he had “executives running for cover with his outspoken comments about the club”. Players also did not appreciate being billed as “maybe the worst team in United’s history” back in January 2025.
Many are said to have been considering a move elsewhere during the January transfer window, but those plans may be revised now that Amorim has departed. Darren Fletcher has taken over first-team affairs on a caretaker basis, with an interim appointment set to be made before another permanent boss is found in the summer.
Advertisement