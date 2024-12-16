Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Revealed: Man Utd determined to force Marcus Rashford out of the club as part of ‘cultural reboot’ under Ruben Amorim & Sir Jim Ratcliffe - with January transfer 'ideal'

M. RashfordManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfers

Manchester United are reportedly looking to force Marcus Rashford out of the club in a “cultural reboot”, with a January transfer considered “ideal”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Forward left out of derby squad
  • Consistency has been lacking for some time
  • Red Devils are now open to offers
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱