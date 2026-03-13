Reece James 'over the moon' as Chelsea captain aims to spend 'peak years' at Stamford Bridge after penning new deal

Chelsea have officially confirmed that James has secured his long-term future in West London by signing a staggering new contract that runs until 2032. The academy graduate, who first joined the club as a six-year-old, has solidified his status as the cornerstone of the club’s sporting project.

The 26-year-old defender is now set to remain at the heart of the first team for nearly another decade. Having progressed through the youth ranks to the very top, his extension represents a significant boost for the ownership’s vision of building a squad around homegrown leadership and elite talent.