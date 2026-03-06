Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid hit with UEFA fine after fan spotted doing Nazi salute during contentious Benfica clash in wake of Vinicius Jr racism row
Spanish giants sanctioned
UEFA has imposed a financial penalty and a suspended stadium closure on Madrid following a series of controversial incidents during the second leg of their Champions League play-off against Benfica. The governing body’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) took action after a supporter was filmed performing a Nazi salute in the stands of the Santiago Bernabeu on February 25, 2026.
The reigning European champions secured a 2-1 victory on the night, but the result has been overshadowed by the behaviour of a minority of fans. The ruling includes a €15,000 fine and the closure of 500 seats in the lower south stand, though the latter is suspended for a one-year probationary period.
- Getty Images Sport
Club takes firm stance against extremism
In an official statement confirming the sanctions, the CEDB noted: "To fine Real Madrid C.F. €15,000 and to order the partial closure of Real Madrid C.F. stadium (i.e. 500 adjacent seats of the lower south stand), during the next one (1) UEFA club competition match in which Real Madrid C.F. will play as host club, for the racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters. Said stadium closure is suspended during a probationary period of one (1) year, starting from the date of the present decision."
Madrid responded swiftly to the footage, confirming the individual was ejected and faces a lifetime ban. The club stated: "Real Madrid C. F. announces that it has urgently requested the club's Disciplinary Committee to initiate an immediate expulsion procedure for the member who was caught on television cameras performing the Nazi salute in the area where the Animation Stand is located, moments before the start of the match between Real Madrid and Benfica. This member was identified by the club's security staff moments after appearing on the broadcast and was immediately expelled from the Santiago Bernabe u stadium. Real Madrid condemns this type of gesture and expression that incites violence and hatred in sports and society."
Tensions boil over in heated double-header
The incident added further fuel to a tie already dominated by allegations of racial abuse. In the first leg in Lisbon, Vinicius Jr claimed he was targeted with a slur by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni. While Prestianni denies the allegations, he was handed a provisional suspension and missed the return leg in Madrid.
Vinicius has increasingly become the face of the anti-discrimination movement in football, with La Liga president Javier Tebas recently saying of him: "He is at the centre because he is the leader in this fight against racism. There is no excuse for not defending Vinicius against these insults."
- Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid's decisive moments
Madrid must now ensure there are no further incidents during the 2025-26 knockout stages to avoid stadium closures. Alvaro Arbelo's side will face Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16, with the first leg scheduled for March 11 and the second leg on March 17. But before that, Los Blancos will first face Celta Vigo in La Liga, where they are now four points behind leaders Barcelona after two consecutive defeats.
Advertisement