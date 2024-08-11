'Can't box them in' - Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois explains why Carlo Ancelotti is such a good coach

Getty ImagesNathan Edwards'Can't box them in' - Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois explains why Carlo Ancelotti is such a good coachThibaut CourtoisCarlo AncelottiReal MadridThibaut Courtois has praised Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and explained why he is one of the best in the business.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCourtois full of praise for Real Madrid bossPair won Champions League together last yearReal Madrid look to beat Atalanta in Super CupArticle continues below