Real Madrid player ratings vs Valencia: Vinicius Junior's penalty miss proves costly as wasteful Los Blancos may just have handed La Liga title to Barcelona following loss

Carlo Ancelotti's side failed to show up against a middling opponent, and lost ground in the league

Real Madrid dropped points in the title race Saturday afternoon, Vinicius Jr missing from the spot as Los Blancos suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home against an opportunistic Valencia. Madrid were first slow, then wasteful, and the away side made the most of it, scoring a 95th minute winner to silence the Santiago Bernabeu.

This was far from the drama-free fixture Madrid might have hoped for. Los Blancos seemed to have set themselves up for an early lead when Mbappe was clipped in the box - but Vinicius Jr missed the ensuing penalty. Valencia capitalised on the Brazilian's mishap, taking the lead thanks to a thumping header from Mouctar Diakhaby. The Valencia captain might have gifted Los Blancos an equaliser when he lashed the ball into his own net, only to see his blushes spared when Mbappe was ruled offside in the build up to his blunder.

Madrid didn't need long in the second half to equalize. Vinicius provided it with a clever poked finish off Jude Bellingham's flick on. Los Blancos poked and prodded after. Mbappe put one narrowly wide. Federico Valverde forced a wonderful save.

Article continues below

Valencia stuck around, and took their chance in stoppage time, Hugo Duro nodding home after a wonderfully crafted counter attack. Barcelona might just have the upper hand in this thing...

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...