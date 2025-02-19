The France captain found the net three times to lead Carlo Ancelotti's side to a rampant win at the Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick, while the rest of the Real Madrid attack hummed, to lead Los Blancos to a rampant 3-1 win over Manchester City that secures their qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League. The summer signing was his brutal and direct best, on three separate occasions adding the finishing touch to fluid moves as Madrid showed they can still be immense in Europe.

Los Blancos only needed four minutes to grab the lead, as Raul Asencio - who was excellent on the night - provided a raking ping over the top for Mbappe, who lifted the ball over Ederson and in. Mbappe nearly added a second soon after, stinging the City goalkeeper's palms with an instinctive effort.

He made it two after 34 minutes, though, as a wonderful flowing move did the job. Jude Bellingham found Vinicius Jr, who squared to Rodrygo. The Brazilian might have gone alone, but instead fed Mbappe, who cut inside his man and smashed home.

The Madrid party started after the break as Los Blancos buzzed their way through the second half, with Mbappe leading the charge. He completed his hat-trick after 61 minutes, dancing past Phil Foden before curling one into the bottom corner. There should have been more, too. Vinicius put one wide and saw another well saved while Rodrygo and Bellingham floated about, creating chances aplenty.

Meanwhile, City created little. They were a shadow of the treble-winning side of 2023, and nearly unrecognizable from the team that was minutes away from beating Los Blancos a little under 12 months ago. Youngster Asencio expertly marshalled the visitors' attack, while Pep Guardiola's side were left gasping for air on the ball. A late Nico Gonzalez tap-in did little more than spare City's blushes. This was a rout, and evidence that Madrid remain the team to beat in the Champions League.

