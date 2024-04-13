Real Madrid player ratings vs Mallorca: Aurelien Tchouameni long-range banger helps Los Blancos march on as rested Vinicius & Rodrygo get ready for operation Manchester

The French midfielder's impressive effort carried a much-changed side one step closer to La Liga glory

This was always going to be a strange game. Real Madrid have one eye on a Champions League quarter-final, and with an eight-point lead atop the table to maintain, they are in little danger of slipping domestically. So, Carlo Ancelotti shuffled his pack, and an XI with five alterations squeaked past Mallorca, Aurelien Tchouameni's deflected effort dragging the league leaders to a 1-0 win.

This much-changed Madrid created little in the first half. Los Blancos put just three shots on goal in the first 45 minutes, lacking fluidity in the final third.

But things changed after the break. Tchouameni broke the deadlock with a deflected long-range strike that looped past a wrong-footed Predrag Rajkovic. Brahim Diaz should have made it two after an hour, but a heavy touch with the goal gaping saw him fail to capitalise on Luka Modric's square ball.

Los Blancos didn't offer much more, a largely disconnected unit struggling to make things happen against the disciplined home side. Still, this was a formality. The real game comes on Tuesday in Manchester, where the chance to advance to a third straight Champions League semi-final awaits.

