Real Madrid player ratings vs Espanyol: Vinicius Jr keeps Los Blancos alive - for now! Brazilian's brilliant brace delays Barcelona's inevitable La Liga title party

It was a back-and-forth affair early on. Espanyol hadn't won a game in 2026, and played like they intended to end that streak. Twice, they threatened, but neither look quite came off. Madrid responded, though. Vinicius Jr, dangerous all night, hit the post after some tidy setup play from Trent Alexander-Arnold. It was otherwise a rather drab first half, with chances coming at a premium.

Los Blancos emerged with a bit more conviction after the break, though. Vinicius got his moment 10 minutes in, and it had been coming. The Brazilian cut onto his right foot, sent two defenders sliding, and tucked near post for a 1-0 lead. The second was even better. Bellingham backheeled to Vinicius, who simply stroked it into the top corner.

Madrid had futher chances. Gonzalo Garcia, who made a real impact off the bench, fired wide. Vinicius came close once or twice. Bellingham had a shot well denied. It really should have been four or five. But Madrid settled for two. There is relief in a win, for sure, but they could now lose the title in El Clasico. It's hard to imagine a worse fate.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from RCDE Stadium...