Benfica had their chances early on, and peppered Madrid's goal - but Thibaut Courtois made a series of handy stops to keep the hosts out. Los Blancos' best chances came from some lovely wing play from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who fired a teasing ball that Kylian Mbappe couldn't quite turn in at full stretch. The Frenchman came close shortly before half-time, rattling the bar from close range.

Vinicius changed the game in the second period. The Brazilian provided the first moment of real quality, cutting inside his man before unleashing a wonderful curled attempt into the top corner.

But things took a turn for the worse in the immediate aftermath. Vinicius indicated to the referee that Gianluca Prestianni made a racist comment, and took a seat on the bench - refusing to play. The game resumed after a 10-minute delay for the racism protocol, and the Madrid star returned to the pitch - continuing to affect the game. Twice he was denied by the goalkeeper, and he caused constant problems down the left. Benfica boss Jose Mourinho was also sent off, as Madrid survived late pressure to hold on for a crucial 1-0 win.

