Soham Mukherjee

Who is Real Madrid’s go-to penalty taker? Kylian Mbappe avoids debate after sharing spot-kick duty with Vinicius Junior

Kylian Mbappe chose to avoid a controversial debate over Real Madrid penalty duties as he is forced to share responsibility with Vinicius Junior.

  • Real Madrid do not have a first-choice penalty-taker
  • Mbappe & Vinicius have taken them alternately
  • Frenchman refused to get drawn into penalty debate
