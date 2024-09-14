Real Madrid player ratings vs. Real Sociedad: Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe to the rescue! Star attacking duo rely on penalties to bail out sloppy Blancos

Carlo Ancelotti's big names both converted from the spot to wrap up an uneasy win

There are going to be days like this for Real Madrid - days where Los Blancos didn't play well at all, but their star men get them over the line. Such was the case against Real Sociedad, when Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr both converted from the spot to make a 2-0 win look far more assured than it actually was.

La Real came closest early on, Luka Sucic smashing an effort off the bar with Thibaut Courtois beaten. Sheraldo Becker did the same soon after. Los Blancos, for their part, were lacking in ideas, and didn't really create a clear chance in the first half.

That changed after the break, though. Carlo Ancelotti's side looked a more effective attacking unit almost immediately, and grabbed the lead as a result. Vinicius was the man to get on the scoresheet, squeezing a penalty into the bottom corner after Arda Guler's goal-bound effort struck the arm of a defender.

The Brazilian won the penalty that set up the second, dancing round two defenders before being tripped in the box. This time, Mbappe did the honours, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to wrap up a 2-0 win.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Anoeta...