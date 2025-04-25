Real Madrid dismiss claims they will boycott Copa del Rey final 'despite hostility and animosity' after calling for referee to be replaced a day before clash against Barcelona
Real Madrid have confirmed that they will take part in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona but have continued their criticism of the referees.
- Real Madrid confirm they will play in CdR final
- Continue to antagonise referee Bengoetxea
- Had request denied to replace the referees