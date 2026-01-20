Raheem Sterling eager to join another London club as Chelsea outcast set to snub Napoli transfer

Sterling is prepared to turn down the opportunity to reinvigorate his career in Italy, despite strong interest from Napoli. The Serie A giants, currently managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, have identified the 31-year-old as a key target to bolster their attacking options. Napoli are currently sitting third in the Italian top flight, six points adrift of leaders Inter, and are looking for experienced reinforcements to help defend the Scudetto they won last season.

However, reports suggest that Sterling’s priority is not chasing silverware abroad, but maintaining stability for his family in the UK. The England international, who has earned 82 caps for his country, is said to have no desire to uproot his life at this stage of his career. Consequently, he has set his sights on remaining in London, say Sky Sports.

This geographical preference has led Sterling to identify Fulham as his ideal landing spot. A move to Craven Cottage would represent the shortest possible relocation from Chelsea’s Cobham training base, allowing him to stay in his current home. While West Ham have also been credited with an interest in the winger earlier in the window, the link to Fulham appears to be the most concrete pathway for Sterling to remain in the capital while escaping his Stamford Bridge nightmare.