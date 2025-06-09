FBL-EUR-C3-NAPOLI-SPARTAKAFP
Quincy Promes asks to avoid prison on Netherlands return despite long sentence for serious assault on cousin and involvement in drug trafficking as former Ajax star remains stuck in Dubai

Former Ajax star Quincy Promes continues to avoid imprisonment as legal uncertainty surrounds his return from Dubai.

  • Promes seeks non-custodial return to Netherlands
  • Sentenced to 7.5 years for assault and drug trafficking
  • Extradition from Dubai remains unresolved
