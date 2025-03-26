This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
New York Red Bulls v Nashville SCGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

PWHL side New York Sirens helps 'Send The Bulls' with RBNY ahead of match vs. Toronto FC

Major League SoccerNew York Red BullsToronto FC

Players from the PWHL New York side became the third participant in new New York Red Bulls’ event following Kal Penn and Travis Zajac

  • The Sirens performed the national anthem before kickoff
  • This marked a unique collaboration between New York's soccer and hockey
  • The Sirens followed Kal Penn and Travis Zajac
Get the MLS Season Pass today!
Stream games now
Article continues below

Next matches