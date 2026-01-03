Why Premier League clubs have unusual kick-off times on Sunday as Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City & Chelsea face strange scheduling

The Premier League will always attempt to give clubs a minimum of 60 hours between games, and due to midweek fixtures over the Christmas period, various matches have been moved from Saturday to Sunday.

Liverpool, Spurs, and City were all in action on Thursday, as did Brentford, Palace, Fulham, Sunderland and Leeds, which means they could not be scheduled to play again on Saturday.

Chelsea played on Tuesday, meaning they have had more rest than Sunday's opponents, but their clash with City was likely initially selected as the Super Sunday offering of the weekend. Every 3pm kick-off will be available to watch live because there is no blackout on a Sunday, unlike on a Saturday, when Football League attendances are protected. However, talks are set to take place soon that may see the Premier League and EFL remove the blackout altogether.