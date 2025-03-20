Portugal player ratings vs Denmark: Cristiano Ronaldo proves a passenger AGAIN as Rasmus Hojlund settles Nations League clash despite Diogo Costa heroics

Roberto Martinez's side came up short on Thursday despite their goalkeeper saving a penalty and producing two more superb stops

Portugal fell to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final with Denmark as Rasmus Hojlund's strike proved the difference in Copenhagen despite Diogo Costa's heroics in goal for the visitors.

Costa did get away with one early when his attempted clearance rebounded back towards goal off Mika Biereth, but the Porto shot-stopper recovered well. At the other end, Kasper Schmeichel had to be a full stretch to palm Pedro Neto's effort from the edge of the penalty area over the crossbar.

The home side began to look more dangerous after the first 20 minutes, and won a penalty when Renato Veiga blocked Christian Eriksen's goal-bound volley with his hand. Costa, though, was equal to the Manchester United midfielder's spot-kick as he dived away to his right to save.

Not to be deterred, the home side cranked up the heat, and Costa had to be at his best to turn a low Biereth effort away from the bottom corner, while Diogo Dalot blocked an Eriksen tap-in on the line. At the other end, Ronaldo sent one weak header wide as he cut an increasingly upset figure.

Costa was called upon again early in the second half when he saved well from Gustav Isaksen before Hojlund pulled an effort wide shortly after being introduced from the bench. He was, however, not to be denied, and the United man finished off an excellent team move before replicating Ronaldo's famed 'SIUUU' celebration.

