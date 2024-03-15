Top 5 players to watch at the 2024 Women's NCAA March Madness

The players you need to keep an eye out for during March Madness this year

Get ready for one of college basketball's most anticipated events of the year: NCAA Basketball March Madness. Don't sleep on the NCAA Women's Basketball teams because there are some outstanding players who could be in the WNBA very soon.

The 2024 Women's NCAA Basketball March Madness will take place across three weeks between March 17 and April 7. It's an exciting knockout round event that will have some of the biggest teams across the United States to win the coveted NCCA Championship trophy.

So, to get you excited for the main event, we've put together a list of the top five players to watch out for come March 17. From record-breakers to emerging stars, there's no shortage of talent in women's basketball at the college level, and we're here for it.

How to watch the 2024 Women's NCAA March Madness

Getty Images

The Women's NCAA March Madness will be available to watch on fuboTV. Check out our detailed guide on everything you need to know about the event.

Without further ado, here are the top five NACC Women's basketball players to watch out for during March Madness: