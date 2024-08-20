Another trophy for Phil Foden! Man City starboy beats team-mates Erling Haaland and Rodri to Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year award after firing Cityzens to record fourth consecutive Premier League title
Phil Foden has been named the Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year, capping his stunning last season with Manchester City.
- City ace wins PFA award for first time
- Beat off competition from Haaland, Rodri
- Scored 27 goals, provided 12 assists