Atalanta BC v Juventus - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Paul Pogba and Juventus is over! French midfielder becomes a free agent after contract termination and heads to Miami to train for his next move

P. PogbaJuventusSerie ATransfers

Juventus have agreed to mutually terminate Paul Pogba's contract as he prepares to return to football.

  • Juventus to mutually terminate Pogba's contract
  • Frenchman can return to action in March 2025
  • Pogba currently training in Miami as he gets back in shape
