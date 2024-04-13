Party time for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney! How Wrexham secured historic back-to-back promotion to League One

The Hollywood owners are popping champagne after the Red Dragons ensured a top-three League Two finish

"I want to win League Two," was Ben Foster's proclamation when asked about Wrexham's aims for the 2023-24 season. The former Manchester United's goalkeeper's bold claim was scoffed at by some at the time, and while the Red Dragons do look set to fall just short of lifting the trophy, they will still be playing in the third tier for the first time in 20 years next season.

On April 13, Phil Parkinson's side finally completed their mission for the season, sealing promotion courtesy of a thumping 6-0 win over Forest Green. It sparked jubilant scenes among the fans, while Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will also be on cloud nine.

This is far from the end of Wrexham's story, though. Reynolds has made no secret of their desire to get the club into the Premier League eventually, and with two promotions now ticked off, they are incredibly already halfway to the promised land.

But for now, it's party time, and GOAL has tried to make sense of exactly how Parkinson has managed to guide his side to another historic accomplishment this term.