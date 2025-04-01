Panama v Mexico: Final - CONCACAF Nations LeagueGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'It's easy to judge when you're on the other side' - Panama's José Córdoba breaks his silence on conceding penalty to Mexico in Nations League Final

CONCACAF Nations LeagueJ. CordobaPanamaMexicoR. Jimenez

The defender committed a handball inside the box in the 89 minute, which Mexico's Raul Jiménez converted into a goal to secure the trophy

  • The player shared his emotional message on social media.
  • He has 23 appearances for Los Canaleros.
  • Córdoba is in his first season with Norwich City in the Championship.
