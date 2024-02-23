‘There’s only going to be one Cristiano Ronaldo’ - Diogo Dalot compares Alejandro Garnacho with Man Utd legend and reveals which CR7 goal is level with Argentine’s stunning overhead kick against Everton
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Alejandro Garnacho have scored the two best goals he has seen live.
- Dalot raves about Garnacho bicycle kick
- Ranks it among his favourite goals
- Says winger must follow his own path