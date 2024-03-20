Paris 2024 Olympic women's football tournament power rankings: Can the USWNT make the perfect start under Emma Hayes and win gold?

Featuring World Cup winners Spain, South American champions Brazil and 2021 gold medalists Canada, the line-up for France is stacked with quality...

Emma Hayes' long-awaited takeover of the United States women's national team might be the big story going into this summer's Olympic women's football tournament, but will the pair get off to a successful start in France?

Only 12 nations qualify for the Games, which is a senior tournament for the women as opposed to the men's Under-23 format, so the line-up is absolutely stacked with top teams, featuring World Cup winners Spain, South American champions Brazil, and Canada, who claimed the gold medal in Tokyo in 2021.

Qualification for the tournament is still to be completed, with Zambia facing Morocco and Nigeria taking on South Africa in Africa's two play-off ties in early April, but with 10 of the participating countries confirmed and the group-stage draw set to take place on Wednesday, the excitement is growing rapidly.

So, with just a few months to go until Paris 2024 gets under way, GOAL ranks the contenders for the gold medal...