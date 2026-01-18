Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Oliver Glasner learns his fate! Crystal Palace make sack decision on FA Cup-winning manager after furious 'abandoned' outburst
Historic trophy win: Glasner delivered FA Cup glory
Palace enjoyed a historic 2024-25 campaign, as they savoured FA Cup glory and captured a first piece of major silverware. They went on to beat Premier League champions Liverpool in the traditional Community Shield curtain-raiser and have graced European competition in the Conference League.
They did, however, sell talismanic playmaker Eberechi Eze to London rivals Arsenal in the summer of 2025. Skipper Guehi has become the next to head through the exits, as the England international defender - who was due to become a free agent at the end of the season - heads to the Etihad Stadium.
Star striker Mateta, who has become a full international with France in a World Cup year, is now generating transfer talk as he registers on the recruitment radar at Serie A giants Juventus. Glasner feels his efforts are being undermined by a lack of support from those above him.
Abandoned: Glasner to leave when contract expires
He told reporters ahead of a Premier League trip to Sunderland: “Your heart gets torn out twice in a season, one day before a game. It’s tough to survive. That’s how it feels right now. We feel that we’re being abandoned. There’s no support. Everybody’s disappointed. We’ve been playing with 12 to 13 players for weeks now. On the bench I had just kids.”
Said outburst is said to have frustrated club chairman Steve Parish. He was mulling over a change in the dugout before Glasner’s contract comes to a close and forces the Eagles to find a new head coach.
The Guardian claims that Parish held talks with Glasner on Sunday morning, in the wake of a 2-1 defeat at the Stadium of Light. He has decided that he “would like Glasner to see out his contract until the end of the season.”
The Austrian has been involved in transfer discussions with the winter window open, acquiring Brennan Johnson from Tottenham in a club-record deal, and Palace “expect him to turn things around after a run of 10 games without a win in all competitions.”
Glasner will see out deal at Selhurst Park
Glasner had said in the wake of a disappointing reversal on Wearside that he did not “care” if he remained in charge at Selhurst Park through to the end of the campaign.
The 51-year-old said of big decisions needing to be made on and off the field: “I don’t need any support. Crystal Palace needs it. Crystal Palace are fine to end the season like this – with Oliver Glasner, with another manager, I don’t know, I don’t care. They are fine with this.
“OK, they can do it if they want to play a more successful season. For me, it feels like we just wait until all the players are back. It will be OK, 42 points at the end, it’s all good, it’s fine. It doesn’t matter how we are acting. It’s just my feeling.”
Next Man Utd manager: Could Glasner face Palace next season?
The Guardian claims that Palace “feel that they have acted in the club’s best interest by accepting the offer for Guehi given that he was out of contract in the summer and would have been able to leave for free”. They are poised to pull in a £20 million ($27m) fee for a player that would have left for nothing in a matter of months.
Glasner will not be overseeing a rebuild at Palace, as his successor will dictate transfer business in the summer, and it could be that he finds himself lining up against the Eagles next season having been identified as a top target for Manchester United - with the Red Devils in the market for a permanent replacement for ousted Portuguese tactician Ruben Amorim.
