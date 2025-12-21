Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
'We did amazingly!' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'deserved more time' as Man Utd boss as ex-Red Devils favourite speaks out in support of former manager
Solskjaer's fairytale return to Man Utd turned nightmare
When Solskjaer returned to Old Trafford in December 2018, replacing Jose Mourinho at the helm, many believed that the manager would end the club's misery after the Portuguese coach failed to deliver a trophy since winning the Europa League in his first season.
In Solskjaer's first season as caretaker manager, he helped the Red Devils progress in the Champions League by beating Paris Saint-Germain in a thrilling two-legged encounter. However, in the next couple of years, United's performance never really took off, which forced the management to part ways with the 52-year-old.
Matic praised Solskjaer
Solskjaer had his fair share of critics throughout his tenure as head coach at Old Trafford; however, former United star Matic believes that the club performed well under the Norwegian coach. He told FourFourTwo: "We finished second and third under him,' Matic told FourFourTwo. 'There was an atmosphere in the team that we weren't happy finishing second, but when you see the results now, we did amazingly.
"I think Ole deserved more time - and when I say Ole, I also want to mention his staff, like Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. They were going the right way to bring United back. 'Of course, they made the decision to sack Ole based on his final couple of results, but he was an amazing person with the right profile for the club. He and his assistants understood football - training was perfect and had every little detail ready for us.
He added: "I felt sorry because Ole was a great guy and we were on the way to doing something big. I wasn't his first choice in the midfield and never liked a coach when I didn't play - I'd fight with them. But Ole was the first coach I didn't fight with. He brought the players who weren't in the starting XI together. He knew the club and the fans loved him."
Rashford hailed Solskjaer
Rashford spent quite a few memorable seasons working with Solskjaer at Old Trafford and the current Barcelona star only had good words to share for his ex-manager. Rashford told Norwegian outlet TV2 of his time working with Solskjaer: "Ole is a fantastic person. I loved playing under him. I can speak for many of the players at Manchester United when I say that we enjoyed playing for him. We played good football under Ole. It was a very successful period for me personally. He is a fantastic person, and I don’t have a bad word to say about him."
Under Solskjaer, who took over as United boss in December 2018, Rashford initially thrived, enjoying some of his most prolific and consistent form as United re-emerged as title contenders, and he felt a strong personal affinity for the Norwegian, defending him publicly when he was sacked in November 2021 and taking responsibility as a player for the manager's dismissal. However, their relationship was tested toward the end of Solskjaer's tenure, with the manager publicly urging the England international to "prioritise his football" amid growing charitable activities. This was reportedly met with disappointment from Rashford's camp.
Will Ole finally manage Haaland?
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his desire to work with Erling Haaland again, with the Manchester United legend planning a return to management. Solskjaer has told the Stick to Football podcast: “I’m looking. I’m open. It’s not like I’m desperate to be back in. But yes, in England, I love living here as well. Is it Norway, is it Sweden, is it wherever, it’s about working with people. I love just trying to make the most of them, or make them be the best version of themselves, and help the club.
Having spent time with Molde, United and Besiktas, Solskjaer is open to working with a national team next - with his homeland being the most logical choice. He will, however, not look to step on the toes of current head coach Stale Solbakken.
