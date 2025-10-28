'Fantastic person' - Marcus Rashford reveals the one Man Utd manager he 'loved playing under'

Rashford has spoken about how happy he is after leaving Manchester United and confirmed he would like to stay at Barca beyond the end of his current loan spell.

In a recent interview with Barca's YouTube channel, Rashford revealed he’s loving life in Spain and sees his future with the Catalan giants. He said: "I’m really enjoying my time in Spain. The weather is the best part. It’s a very big change. I’m learning every day, I’m really enjoying it. I hope to be here for a long time. I get along really well with Roony (Bardghji), as well as Jules (Kounde) and Frenkie (De Jong). It’s a team where we all blend together. We’re united. The team is fantastic. I just have to be in the right position. I’ll keep trying to do this. We have to keep going like this to be our best. We have a lot more to do this season."

He added: "I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game so to play here is an honour. I just believe that things happen when they’re supposed to happen. It’s not the first time I spoke with Barcelona about potentially coming here, but for whatever reasons it didn’t happen in the past, and now is my opportunity to make it happen. I feel like there’s no time like the present now.

"People forget this, but 23 years of my life was with Manchester United. So sometimes you just need a change. I think maybe this is the case with me and yeah, I’m enjoying everything. I don’t feel there is much change in me, I just feel it’s a new environment and culture and one I looked forward to coming here. It’s just about me adapting and fitting in as well as possible. I’m so hungry to keep improving."