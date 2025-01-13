How Nottingham Forest went from relegation candidates to chasing Champions League football - and why Premier League's surprise package aren't just 'another Leicester'

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have emerged as genuine contenders for European competition - and could yet force themselves into the title race

Back in 2015-16, only the most wildly optimistic of Leicester City fans could have predicted that the Premier League title would be making its way to the King Power Stadium – with odds of 5,000-1 famously bucked as 'Match of the Day' host Gary Lineker ended a truly remarkable campaign presenting in his pants.

As the ex-England international prepares to vacate the MOTD hot-seat, one of his final acts may be to confirm another notable achievement by a team from the East Midlands.

There is still too much football to be played for Nottingham Forest to be considered genuine contenders for the top-flight crown in 2025, but stranger things have happened. And as the legendary Brian Clough – a man who knew a thing or two about upsetting the establishment – once said: “I hope anybody’s not stupid enough to write us off.”