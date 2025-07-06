This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
94th Annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring GameGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

Notre Dame Building a Roster Stacked with NFL Pedigree ahead of 2025 season

NFL

Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman assembling NFL-Bloodline Powerhouse as 2025 Season Looms.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Notre Dame 2025 Recruiting class: Major trend emerging in the Irish's Operation
  • Larry Fitzgerald's son, three-star WR Devin Fitzgerald, commits to Irish
  • Marcus Freeman Is Filling Notre Dame's Locker Room with NFL Pedigree
Watch the Notre Dame in 2025 season live on Peacock
Start a Peacock subscription today
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta