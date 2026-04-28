“Not on Bayern’s level”: Two World Cup winners pinpoint PSG’s weak spot

Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Parc des Princes during the Champions League group stage in early November. Marquinhos struggled in the opening 45 minutes and was largely to blame for Luis Díaz’s second goal.

Hummels, working as a TV pundit for Prime, agreed with Höwedes’s assessment, pinpointing Marquinhos as a weak link in the PSG side. “I don’t think he was prepared for Bayern’s intense pressing,” the former Germany international said of the Brazilian, referring to the group-stage clash. “He didn’t seem quite up to the pace. He usually is, but I could imagine that was on his mind today.”

“As Bayern, we’d look to press him every time he has the ball and make him feel uncomfortable again,” Hummels added. While the Parisian centre-back partnership of Marquinhos and former Frankfurt man Willian Pacho is “good,” in Hummels’ view, “it’s not on the same level as Bayern.”