"He was the main weak point in the league campaign," said Prime expert Höwedes, referring to the PSG centre-back and captain ahead of Tuesday evening's Champions League semi-final first leg.
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“Not on Bayern’s level”: Two World Cup winners pinpoint PSG’s weak spot
Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Parc des Princes during the Champions League group stage in early November. Marquinhos struggled in the opening 45 minutes and was largely to blame for Luis Díaz’s second goal.
Hummels, working as a TV pundit for Prime, agreed with Höwedes’s assessment, pinpointing Marquinhos as a weak link in the PSG side. “I don’t think he was prepared for Bayern’s intense pressing,” the former Germany international said of the Brazilian, referring to the group-stage clash. “He didn’t seem quite up to the pace. He usually is, but I could imagine that was on his mind today.”
“As Bayern, we’d look to press him every time he has the ball and make him feel uncomfortable again,” Hummels added. While the Parisian centre-back partnership of Marquinhos and former Frankfurt man Willian Pacho is “good,” in Hummels’ view, “it’s not on the same level as Bayern.”
- AFP
Marquinhos is fast establishing himself as PSG’s man for the big occasions.
Marquinhos has been at PSG since 2013 and is now a club icon. For years he participated in the club’s failed Champions League campaigns, but last season the 31-year-old captain finally guided the French giants to their first European crown.
This term, however, he has become the man for the big occasions: the captain is no longer a automatic choice in Ligue 1, starting only one of the last nine domestic fixtures. Yet in the Champions League, Luis Enrique regards the Brazilian as indispensable: he has started 12 of PSG’s 14 matches in the competition, including Tuesday’s clash with Bayern. His most recent standout moment came in the quarter-final second leg at Liverpool (2-0), when he produced a spectacular goal-line clearance in his own five-yard box.
After Tuesday’s first leg in Paris, he and his teammates will travel to Munich for the return fixture next Wednesday, with the winners set to face either Arsenal or Atlético Madrid in the Champions League final in Budapest at the end of May.
PSG vs. FC Bayern Munich: The starting XI
PSG starting XI:
Safonov – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes – Neves, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery – Kvaratskhelia, Doué, Dembélé
Bayern XI
Neuer – Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies – Kimmich, Pavlovic – Olise, Musiala, Diaz – Kane