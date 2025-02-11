Newcastle United FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'They're not going to win league titles!' - Alexander Isak told he is 'bigger & better' than Arsenal as Paul Scholes names the three clubs Newcastle striker should be looking to join

A. IsakArsenalNewcastleTransfersPremier League

Paul Scholes has claimed Alexander Isak is "bigger & better" than Arsenal and named three clubs that the Newcastle striker should be looking to join.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal long-term admirers of Isak
  • Newcastle could demand £100m for the striker
  • Scholes urges Isak to aim higher than the Gunners
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches