'No problem at all' between Lamine Yamal and Dani Carvajal after Clasico altercation as Spain boss denies Barcelona star 'disrespected' Real Madrid captain
De la Fuente addresses Clasico fallout
Spain head coach De la Fuente has moved swiftly to cool tensions between Barcelona sensation Yamal and Real Madrid captain Carvajal following their on-field confrontation during the recent El Clasico. The flashpoint came after Madrid’s 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Carvajal appeared to confront the teenage winger with a taunting hand gesture and the words, “Keep talking, keep talking.”
The incident quickly drew attention due to Yamal’s pre-match comments suggesting that Real Madrid “steal" games remarks that angered several Los Blancos players. Things escalated post-match, as Carvajal approached Yamal to make his point, and the 18-year-old responded before being pulled away by teammates, to prevent the situation from worsening.
With both players named in Spain’s squad for the November international window, speculation emerged over whether the Clasico tensions would spill into the national team camp. But De la Fuente, speaking on El Partidazo de COPE, insisted there was nothing to worry about, revealing he had spoken to both players individually.
'No problem at all' between Yamal and Carvajal
De la Fuente has made it clear that the relationship between Carvajal and Yamal remains intact. “I've spoken with both of them, and we've talked about other things,and with Dani, mainly about his injury, it couldn't be any other way, that's the first thing, the priority, that he recovers," the Spanish coach said. "With Lamine, we also discussed these issues, and also his injury, obviously. We talked about that too, and it was all perfectly normal. I was sure that if we were both available, there wouldn't be any problem, none at all."
De la Fuente also dismissed claims that Yamal’s earlier comments had disrespected Carvajal or Real Madrid. "Something that is non-negotiable for me is respect. With respect, we can build anything we want, any building, any relationship. We have to be careful with our expressions, with the way we say things, because sometimes they are taken out of context and seem like much more than what was actually said. In any case, we have to be very careful not to offend.
"You can say many things without being disrespectful. It doesn't mean that Lamine said it with the intention of being disrespectful, I'm sure he didn't."
De la Fuente, while defending Yamal’s intentions, admitted that the young winger could have chosen his words more wisely. “Maybe it wasn’t the right time,” he explained. “I repeat, in that context, in that way, at that moment in which he found himself. Well, you might say something believing it’s just a joke, and that joke doesn’t go down well.”
RFEF expresses 'surprise and concern' over Yamal's fitness
The situation took another twist when the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced that Yamal had been released from the squad due to a groin procedure performed without their prior knowledge. The federation revealed it learned about the operation only after the training camp had begun, expressing “surprise and concern” in an official statement.
The RFEF confirmed receiving a late-night report detailing the minor radiofrequency procedure on the player’s pubic area and the recommendation for at least seven days of rest. De la Fuente admitted he was caught off guard by the news. “I have never experienced a situation like that,” he said. “I don’t think it’s very normal. You don’t know any details, and then they tell you about health issues. You’re left surprised.”
Yamal, who had scored in Barcelona’s 4-2 win over Celta Vigo before being substituted, was replaced in the Spain squad by Rayo Vallecano’s Jorge de Frutos. The coach reiterated that the player’s health was the priority and that he wished Yamal a full recovery.
Focus turns to World Cup qualification
Spain remain top of World Cup qualifying Group E with 12 points from four matches, three ahead of second-placed Turkey. De la Fuente’s side will face Georgia and Turkey in back-to-back qualifiers, needing only a comparable result to Turkey’s to guarantee top spot.
La Roja’s qualification campaign has been near flawless, but the latest off-field distractions, from Clasico tensions to Yamal’s injury, have added unwanted noise. Nevertheless, De la Fuente has once again demonstrated his ability to keep the squad united, insisting that professionalism and mutual respect remain the foundation of Spain’s success.
If results go their way, Spain could seal their place at the 2026 World Cup before the final matchday, reaffirming their resurgence under De la Fuente, even as he continues to manage the complexities of a new generation that includes outspoken young talents like Yamal.
